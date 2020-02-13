Drier weather today, but tropical downpours return next week

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An unusually strong September cool front stalled over Houston Thursday, bringing a northerly breeze today with some slightly cooler and less humid air. The cloudy start to the day coupled with lower humidity made for an excellent morning, though temperatures this afternoon have climbed in to the 90s. Rain chances are lower today than where we've been most of this week, but some afternoon to early evening shower and thunderstorm development is still possible.This weekend, we will be watching two tropical disturbances moving toward us from the Gulf. The first one could bring widely scattered downpours Sunday through Tuesday, especially near the coast. At this time, most computer models show just a broad area of low pressure developing and moving toward Mexico, but it gets close enough to Texas to bring tropical downpours. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 30% chance for development.Another tropical disturbance currently over the Bahamas has a 70% chance for development as it moves into the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. It's too soon to determine what, if any, impacts this will have on Southeast Texas, so we will continue to keep you informed in the days ahead.