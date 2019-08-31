Drier and hotter weather expected for Sunday and Labor Day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5502846" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Less rain, more heat and plenty of sunshine this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Expect more sunshine and more heat Sunday as drier air blows in from the northeast. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says temperatures will soar to near 100 in Houston, but with lower humidity, the heat index should top around 105-degrees, which is below heat advisory criteria. An ozone pollution watch is also in effect, which could aggravate sensitive individuals with asthma.Labor Day will bring similar weather. The rain chance won't be zero but it will be 20% or less with the best chance of a shower being along the coast.After the long holiday weekend is over, expect more hot, mostly dry weather. An area of low pressure in the western Gulf will fling some moisture toward our coastline Tuesday, but rain chances will be 30% or less and even lower farther inland. A huge dome of high pressure aloft will not only keep us hot, it'll also do a good job keeping Hurricane Dorian away from the Gulf.Travis says Friday we will challenge a 110-year-old record high of 99. We are currently forecasting a tie of this record from 1909.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.