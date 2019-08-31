Drier and hotter weather expected for Sunday and Labor Day

Labor Day will bring similar weather. The rain chance won't be zero but it will be 20% or less with the best chance of a shower being along the coast.
After the long holiday weekend is over, expect more hot, mostly dry weather. An area of low pressure in the western Gulf will fling some moisture toward our coastline Tuesday, but rain chances will be 30% or less and even lower farther inland. A huge dome of high pressure aloft will not only keep us hot, it'll also do a good job keeping Hurricane Dorian away from the Gulf.
Travis says Friday we will challenge a 110-year-old record high of 99. We are currently forecasting a tie of this record from 1909.
