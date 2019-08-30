A drier and hotter weather pattern is expected for the holiday weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5499692" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The wild winds and pelting rains outside Shell Plaza kept many workers inside as severe weather took aim during rush hour traffic.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With drier air moving in, we saw fewer storms on Thursday. That trend will continue right through Labor Day.The rain chance won't be zero but it will be 20% or less. Temps will reach for the upper 90s as we approach the second half of the weekend.After the long holiday weekend is over, expect more hot, mainly dry weather. A huge dome of high pressure will not only keep us dry and hot, it'll do a good job of keeping Dorian away from us.