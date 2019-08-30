A drier and hotter weather pattern is expected for the holiday weekend

The rain chance won't be zero but it will be 20% or less. Temps will reach for the upper 90s as we approach the second half of the weekend.
After the long holiday weekend is over, expect more hot, mainly dry weather. A huge dome of high pressure will not only keep us dry and hot, it'll do a good job of keeping Dorian away from us.
SEE MORE: High water locations reported on Houston-area roads
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.