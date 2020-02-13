one minute weather

Dreary weekend, but change is coming

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend features morning fog, cloud cover and generally dreary conditions, but things are looking up early next week as a cold front moves through on Monday.

Temperatures are again starting mild in the 50s and 60s, and will slowly climb into the upper 60s this afternoon with a 20% chance of a shower. Better rain chances will arrive Saturday night and Sunday as the front lifts back through as as warm front.

The sky will remain cloudy, and temperatures Sunday will climb into the mid 70s with a stout south breeze.

How long will we be dealing with the sea fog?


Sea fog will remain an issue off and on until a stronger front arrives on Monday morning.

What do our rain chances look like until Monday's cold front arrives?


We expect the rain chance to climb from 20% Saturday to 60% Sunday as the warm front blows in. These should all remain as showers. The rain chance will drop off Sunday night, but then climb back up to 60% as the stronger cold front arrives Monday morning.

Is there any snow possible in Houston over the next 10 days?



Sorry. No snow. We don't see any major intrusions of cold air for at least the next 10 days. Low temperatures will get closer to seasonal levels in the 40s after Monday's cold front. Highs will remain in the 60s and 70s.

