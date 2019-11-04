Weather

Dreary Monday with mostly cloudy skies continuing into the evening

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Monday has been a dreary day with mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. A little bit of drizzle cannot be ruled out but most of us will stay dry. Overnight, we could see some patchy fog form which may affect visibility.

More moisture will stream in Tuesday bringing another slight chance of rain. It looks like we could see a little more sun Wednesday before our next weather change comes on Thursday.

Our next cold front looks to roll through Thursday evening bringing cooler temperatures, scattered rain, and breezy winds. Drier air should start to move in by late morning on Friday.

