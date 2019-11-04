Dreary Monday with mostly cloudy skies continuing into the evening

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Monday has been a dreary day with mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. A little bit of drizzle cannot be ruled out but most of us will stay dry. Overnight, we could see some patchy fog form which may affect visibility.More moisture will stream in Tuesday bringing another slight chance of rain. It looks like we could see a little more sun Wednesday before our next weather change comes on Thursday.Our next cold front looks to roll through Thursday evening bringing cooler temperatures, scattered rain, and breezy winds. Drier air should start to move in by late morning on Friday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.