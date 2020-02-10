Dreary and rainy to start the week

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Scattered showers continue today along with the development of dense fog along the coast. A dense fog advisory is in effect until noon Monday for our coastal communities. (Bad news is that this fog may stick around throughout the next few days until drier air moves in Thursday morning).Our next cold front will start moving into our northern counties Monday morning. This will drop temperatures in our northern counties through the day. This front will be slow moving so most of us will remain warm during the day.... if you live up in our northern counties, take a jacket with you tomorrow!The front will slowly move southward near the coast late Monday but isn't expected to completely move through. A weak disturbance will roll through Tuesday continuing our chance of rain. Another front is expected to move through Wednesday and this front will finally wash out Monday's front.Once the front moves through Wednesday, drier air will start to move in bringing an end to rain chances by Thursday afternoon. Sunshine and cooler temperatures return for Valentine's Day.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.