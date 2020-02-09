Dreary and rainy as we head into your work week

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Scattered showers have been ongoing across the area this Sunday and we could continue to see this scattered activity into the evening. Also tonight, our coastal areas could see sea fog move in (Bad news is that this fog may stick around throughout the next few days until drier air moves in Thursday morning).Early Monday, our next cold front will start moving into our northern counties. This will drop temperatures especially in our northern counties. This front will be slow moving so most of us will remain warm during the day.... if you live up in our northern counties, take a jacket with you tomorrow!That front will also continue to bring us a chance for showers and storms Monday. A couple of strong storms cannot be ruled out but the overall threat for severe weather will remain low.The front will slowly move southward near the coast late Monday but isn't expected to completely move through. A weak disturbance will roll through Tuesday continuing our chance of rain. Another front is expected to move through Wednesday and this front will finally wash out the front that moved through most of the area Monday.Once the front moves through Wednesday, drier air will start to move in bringing an end to rain chances by Thursday afternoon.