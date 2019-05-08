Weather

Dozens of cars towed after getting stuck in flood water in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dozens of vehicles abandoned by their owners who couldn't move them during flash flooding in southwest Houston were towed overnight.

Houston police told ABC13 the vehicles left in the area of West Bellfort and Wilcrest had to be moved before the morning commute.

Some drivers said they couldn't get home earlier Tuesday when the heavy rain started and that the flooding hadn't been that bad in a long time.

"People on top of their cars, most of the cars were in the streets. People pushing cars and getting cars out of the water. It was really bad," said Ana Landa, who left her car on the median.

Landa also got resourceful as the water rose. She said she had plastic bags in her car and created rain booties out of them, even offering bags to people leaving their vehicles and crossing the street to get to drier ground.



HPD says vehicles left on the median on West Bellfort won't be towed, yet. You can still head out to retrieve your car.

The other place for people to park their car is in the parking lots of local businesses. No cars are being towed from there either, but it's a good idea to get your vehicle as soon as you can.

If you need to find your vehicle after it's been towed, you can start by searching on FindMyTowedCar.com.

