HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Category 2 Dorian will continue to ravage eastern and coastal North Carolina through Friday afternoon. Rain amounts up to 15" are possible. The coastal areas will also have to deal with a storm surge approaching 6 feet. Isolated tornadoes will also be common.The rest of the Atlantic basin will be busy with various tropical waves and storms. None of them appear to be headed towards the Gulf or Caribbean any time soon.