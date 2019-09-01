eye on the gulf

Dorian now a catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dorian has strengthened into a category 5 hurricane as it approaches the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas. Peak wind speeds are now estimated to be at 160 mph. Hurricane warnings remain in effect for parts of the Bahamas, and a Tropical Storm Warning is out for part of the Florida east coast, including West Palm Beach. Overall, the outlook continues to improve some for Florida with the track cone of Dorian now mostly offshore from the Sunshine State. If the center does stay offshore from Florida, it could still make landfall in the Carolinas later in the week. Either way, this hurricane will bring significant impacts to Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas and preparations must continue ahead of this powerful hurricane.

Dorian is still very slow moving with a westward movement of only 8 mph, meaning impacts to the Bahamas may be longer and catastrophic than originally thought. Dorian is no threat to Texas.

A disturbance unrelated to Dorian is moving westward through the Gulf. Most of its rain will fall over south Texas and Mexico. An isolated shower is about all we will see from the system.

