DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: Developing Pacific storm could drench Texas next week

Travis Herzog said a Pacific storm could send more flooding rains to Texas next week.

The Gulf and Atlantic are quiet, but we still need to keep an eye on the tropics. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says this is the time of year when storms in the Pacific can curve toward Texas, leading to widespread rains and flash-flooding in Texas.

There is one such system developing now with a 90% chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm. This weather system will likely curve toward Texas next week, combine forces with a cold front, and dump several inches of rain across the already swollen rivers.

Right now, the storminess appears to be centered around Wednesday of next week when the tropical moisture gets drawn into a cold front that will be pushing through the state.
While hurricane season runs until the end of November, the Texas hurricane season normally ends by mid-October as the strong cold fronts cool off the Gulf waters and push storms away from us.
