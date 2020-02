EMBED >More News Videos Drone footage shows sea fog, causing minimal visiblity for drivers

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. for Galveston Island and the Bolivar Peninsula.Dense sea fog will reduce visibility readings to below miles at times.The cold front moving through Monday evening will keep the fog from making it to the Houston area, but coastal areas will continue to experience low visibility into Tuesday morning.When driving through dense fog, reduce your speed and leave your headlights on low beam so you won't hinder your vision.