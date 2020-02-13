Weather

Dense fog to start, warm and humid to finish

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dense fog is possible to start Wednesday morning Collin says, before we start to see breaks of sun and clouds before noon. Highs will be warmer today, nearing the lower 80's.
It will definitely feel like Spring this week with high temperatures climbing up into the upper 70s and low 80s. An afternoon shower or two is also going to be possible but most of us will stay dry in the second half of the week.

Chances for scattered rain return this weekend into next week as temperatures remain fairly warm, even for this time of year.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for 4-month-old last seen March 10
Woman and her children held at gunpoint during home invasion
What we know about 14 COVID-19 cases in Houston-area
26-year-old hurt in officer-involved shooting over stolen pizza
How severe could the COVID-19 outbreak get in the U.S.?
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Teenager shoots, kills 400lb feral hog
Show More
AJ Armstrong's brother told doctors he witnessed murders
15-year-old shot in drive-by shooting
3-year-old left behind at RodeoHouston on HISD field trip
Map of confirmed US and world coronavirus cases
Digital Deal of the Day
More TOP STORIES News