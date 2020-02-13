Dense fog to start, warm and humid to finish

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dense fog is possible to start Wednesday morning Collin says, before we start to see breaks of sun and clouds before noon. Highs will be warmer today, nearing the lower 80's.It will definitely feel like Spring this week with high temperatures climbing up into the upper 70s and low 80s. An afternoon shower or two is also going to be possible but most of us will stay dry in the second half of the week.Chances for scattered rain return this weekend into next week as temperatures remain fairly warm, even for this time of year.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.