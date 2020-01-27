Weather

Dense fog to start, sunshine later today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of Southeast Texas through 10 am Monday. Parts of the area could experience this dense fog which could cause hazardous driving conditions until around midday. You may want to give yourself some extra time for your commute Monday morning. We should clear by Monday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

More fog could return late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Rain returns on Tuesday as our next cold front approaches the area. Scattered showers can be expected especially as we head into Tuesday afternoon-evening. A thunderstorm or two will be possible but severe weather is not anticipated. But Collin says active lightning is possible in any storms that do fire Tuesday afternoon-evening. Once the front rolls through Tuesday night, dry air should filter in allowing for nicer weather Wednesday.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver slams into good Samaritans helping disabled car
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Former UH athlete, wife and daughter killed in helicopter crash
Local celebrities react to Kobe Bryant's death
Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter die in helicopter crash
Digital Deal of the Day
Kobe Bryant death: World reflects on basketball legend's life
Show More
Business near Watson explosion site burglarized, police say
Illinois previously owned helicopter in crash that killed Kobe Bryant
Grammys honors Kobe Bryant with Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men tribute
Kobe Bryant: 7 things to know about Los Angeles Lakers legend
Survivors return to Auschwitz 75 years after liberation
More TOP STORIES News