Dense fog to start, sunshine late Monday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of Southeast Texas from thru 10 am Monday. Collin says parts of the area could experience this dense fog which could cause hazardous driving conditions thru around midday. You may want to give yourself some extra time for your commute Monday morning. He says we should clear by Monday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

More fog could return late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Rain returns on Tuesday as our next cold front approaches the area. Scattered showers can be expected especially as we head into Tuesday afternoon-evening. A thunderstorm or two will be possible but severe weather is not anticipated. But Collin says active lightning is possible in any storms that do fire Tuesday afternoon-evening. Once the front rolls through Tuesday night, dry air should filter in allowing for nicer weather Wednesday.

