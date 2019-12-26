Weather

Dense fog overnight, storms late Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another round of dense fog is rolling in from the Gulf tonight. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says widespread dense fog is expected for your morning drive Friday, so pad in some extra time to get to your destination.



The dense fog will break up between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. except near the coast, where dense fog could linger off and on throughout the day. A little sunshine in Houston will warm temps from the 50s to the 70s. There is a 20% chance you'll come across a stray shower as moisture levels increase ahead of a strong weather system blowing into Texas this weekend.

We should see scattered showers off and on during daylight hours Saturday. A line of strong thunderstorms is possible Saturday evening when a Pacific cold front blows in from the west. Travis says some of the storms could rotate, leading to a small risk for brief tornadoes, especially north of the I-10 corridor.

Rain is still possible near the coast around sunrise Sunday, but the atmosphere should dry out during the day on a strong northwest wind. Monday looks beautiful but cooler, then our next strong weather system begins to impact us on New Year's Eve. Travis says there is a chance you'll need to plan around rain showers for your New Year's Eve celebrations. The wet weather system will bring an even higher chance of rain New Year's Day, keeping temps stuck in the 50s.

