Dense fog and then sunshine returns Friday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're ready for some warmer weather and sunshine, you'll love Friday.Because of the wet ground, patchy fog and a heavy frost are possible Friday morning, especially north and west of Houston. A Dense Fog advisory is in effect until 9 am for Trinity, Madison, Walker, Burleson, Brazos, Washington, Houston and Grimes Counties. If you park your vehicle outside under the open sky, you might need to give yourself a little extra time to defrost the windshield before you leave for work and school.We'll get to enjoy abundant sunshine and warmer afternoons Friday and Saturday. Clouds return Sunday ahead of our next front, but this one is coming from the Pacific, not the arctic. That means temperatures will stay in a pleasant range for much of next week.The next chance for rain won't materialize until we get closer to next weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.