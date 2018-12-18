WEATHER

Houston Weather: Dense Fog Advisory Until 9AM

After dense fog lifts, it will turn mild with a few evening showers
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Try to pad in extra time to drive around town this morning. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says dense fog is dropping the visibility to near zero across Houston.



A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Once the fog burns off, the sky will be mostly cloudy with mild temperatures in the upper 60s.

Clouds will thicken and produce rain late Tuesday into Wednesday. Travis says most neighborhoods will get about an inch of rain before the rain moves out Tuesday evening. Outside of a few wet streets, this rain won't be much of a problem.

Get ready for more gusty, cold, northwest winds on Thursday. Winds will be blowing 20-30 mph with gusts above 40 mph, pushing high temperatures down into the 50s.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Travis says to use caution as you head out.

