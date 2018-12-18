EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4921307" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Travis says to use caution as you head out.

Try to pad in extra time to drive around town this morning. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says dense fog is dropping the visibility to near zero across Houston.A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Once the fog burns off, the sky will be mostly cloudy with mild temperatures in the upper 60s.Clouds will thicken and produce rain late Tuesday into Wednesday. Travis says most neighborhoods will get about an inch of rain before the rain moves out Tuesday evening. Outside of a few wet streets, this rain won't be much of a problem.Get ready for more gusty, cold, northwest winds on Thursday. Winds will be blowing 20-30 mph with gusts above 40 mph, pushing high temperatures down into the 50s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.