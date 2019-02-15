WEATHER

Houston Weather: Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. and showers return this weekend

Highs today reach the upper 70s.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Areas of dense fog to start the day. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. followed by a partly sunny sky this afternoon and warm temperatures.

Expect well above normal temps today through Saturday when temps rise well into the 70s. No rain is expected through Saturday. Sunday could bring the return of a few showers as our next cold front arrives.

ABC13 Meteorologist Elita Loresca says it will be warm this weekend before another cold front moves in.



Next week is looking much colder and wetter so make sure you enjoy the next few days.
