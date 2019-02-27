WEATHER

Houston Weather: From storms to dense fog this morning and then a warmer Wednesday

Much of southeast Texas is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The disturbance that brought us the severe weather yesterday has pushed east. In its wake, areas of dense fog has developed and lingering showers

Dense fog advisory is in effect for much of southeast Texas until 10am today.

Along with the fog, light rain will continue through this morning's commute as a warm front blows in from the Gulf. This front will warm temperatures into the 70s.

A cold front will slip into Houston Thursday morning, dropping temps from the 60s into the 50s by the afternoon, but an ever stronger cold front is expected to move through sometime late Saturday night. We are now expecting this March cold snap to bring at least one widespread light freeze to Houston and surrounding communities about a week from now, so you might need to protect any plants you've recently put into the ground. Stay tuned.

