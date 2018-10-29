WEEKEND WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Dense Fog Advisory, stormy Halloween

Another wet weather will move across Texas during the middle of next week.

Tricky forecast for Halloween when a few storms could develop
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Dense fog may greet you on the drive into work and school, especially if you'll be traveling southwest of Houston.



After the fog burns off, we'll enjoy another mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Our winds and humidity levels will increase on Tuesday, but it'll still be dry.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a cool front blowing in Halloween evening could spark a line of strong thunderstorms during trick-or-treat time. These storms will blow in from the north and could pack gusty winds and hail. Once the storms clear out Thursday morning, temperatures will be significantly cooler for a couple of days with lows possibly reaching the upper 40s for the first time this fall.

Travis says we'll enjoy another stretch of sunny, cool weather going into the first weekend of November, and we'll get an extra hour to enjoy it as the clocks fall back one hour Sunday.

