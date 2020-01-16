Weather

DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Prepare for another foggy commute

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a warm Wednesday with high temperatures climbing up into the upper 70s and low 80s. We actually broke our record high temperature temperature with a high temperature of 81 degrees. The past record was 79 degrees set back in 1996.

With the record warmth comes unusually moist air, and that brings more fog tonight. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the fog Thursday morning will likely be thicker than observed Wednesday morning because of lighter winds.



It will remain unusually mild Thursday, but a weak cold front will slide in during the afternoon and stall somewhere in southeast Texas Thursday night. There's only a 30% chance you'll get some rain with this front, and no thunderstorms are expected.

Sea fog will remain an issue near the coast night and day until a stronger cold front arrives Saturday morning. Behind the front, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing back sunshine, even if only for a few hours Saturday and Sunday. This front will also make for cool Chevron Houston Marathon weather with start time temps in the 40s.

Next week the weather pattern returns to gloomy, starting on MLK Day, but this time the highs will be in the 50s instead of the 70s. As moisture continues to overlap the cold air, it's possible some days won't warm out of the 40s.
