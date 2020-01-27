Weather

Dense Fog Advisory in effect for Monday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of Southeast Texas from 3 am to 10 am Monday. Parts of the area could experience this dense fog which could cause hazardous driving conditions. You may want to give yourself some extra time for your commute Monday morning.

Fog could stick around through the morning hours but should break up by noon. From there, we should see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Rain returns on Tuesday as our next cold front approaches the area. Scattered showers can be expected especially as we head into Tuesday afternoon-evening. A thunderstorm or two will be possible but severe weather is not anticipated. Once the front rolls through Tuesday night, dry air should filter in allowing for nicer weather Wednesday.

