UPDATE: Harris County now added to the dense fog advisory. It's okay inside the loop, but the fog gets progressively thicker as you get north and west of the Beltway. @ElissaRivas13 is monitoring Transtar cameras.



We are live: https://t.co/pAd8BkkGvb pic.twitter.com/Of8fCmaY8q — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) October 3, 2018

A dense fog advisory is in effect for a large part of southeast Texas until 10AM.After the fog lifts, temps will soar to 90 for the second day in a row. Heat index values will peak between 98 and 102. An isolated storm or two is also possible in the afternoon heat.The rest of the week will be steamy with scattered, mainly afternoon showers and storms.A pattern change coming to the United States this weekend will increase our rain chances again early next week. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says this pattern will draw in a large amount of tropical moisture while at the same time blocking fall fronts from reaching Houston. That means we'll also have to keep a watchful eye on a developing tropical disturbance lifting out of the Caribbean and into the Gulf.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.