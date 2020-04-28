Hurricane Delta makes landfall south of Cancun as Cat. 2 storm

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Delta is now a Category 2 storm, making landfall along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan peninsula near Puerto Morelos, which is between Cancun and Playa Del Carmen.Delta made landfall with winds of 110 mph. An observation site near Cancun reported peak winds of 84 mph with a gust to 106 mph.The left side of the cone of uncertainty no longer extends to the southeast Texas coastline. Confidence is growing on a central Louisiana landfall late Friday.Some minor impacts to Texas are also possible even though the storm will make landfall far to our east.Although some weakening is likely over the Yucatan peninsula, it is expected to regain strength when it moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night and Thursday.Even though we are no longer in the cone, minor coastal flooding, rough surf, rip currents, and tropical storm force wind gusts are possible along our coast.Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November, but Texans can usually breathe a sigh of relief by mid-October once the jet stream shifts and fall cold fronts start pushing through the Lone Star State. We are almost there! You'll still want to continue to stay prepared and have your hurricane preparedness plan in place, just in case.Remember to check back with us online and on your streaming TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, etc.