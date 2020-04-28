Delta getting stronger over the Gulf

10PM #DELTA UPDATE: Tropical Storm Warnings now in effect locally as Delta grows larger over the Gulf. It still hasn't turned as much as models predicted, and the track was nudged ever so slightly west. For info on local impacts head here: https://t.co/ePxLa9kJXV pic.twitter.com/s4SijLkPEz — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) October 8, 2020

What's it like in the middle of a hurricane as it's bearing down on you? A storm chaser takes us inside Delta.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hurricane Delta is already regaining some of the strength it lost while crossing the Yucatan.A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from San Luis Pass to the Sabine River. 39 mph winds or higher will be possible in the next 36 hours in this area.A Coastal Flood Watch goes into effect Thursday morning from San Luis Pass eastward to the Sabine River.Storm surge along our coastline including Galveston and the Bolivar Peninsula is expected to be 1-3' at its highest.Confidence is growing on a southwest Louisiana landfall late Friday afternoon.Delta is now a Category 2 storm moving through the southern Gulf. Delta is expected to intensify into a major hurricane before it makes landfall Friday.Delta made landfall with winds of 110 mph along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. An observation site near Cancun reported peak winds of 84 mph with a gust to 106 mph.We will be impacted by Delta even though the storm will likely make landfall to our east. Significant coastal flooding will be possible starting Thursday evening through at least Friday morning. Outer rainbands of Delta will arrive Thursday with more rain expected Friday. Because the storm is expected to move quickly after its Friday afternoon landfall, we expect sunshine to return Saturday.Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November, but Texans can usually breathe a sigh of relief by mid-October once the jet stream shifts and fall cold fronts start pushing through the Lone Star State. We are almost there! You'll still want to continue to stay prepared and have your hurricane preparedness plan in place, just in case.Remember to check back with us online and on your streaming TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, etc.