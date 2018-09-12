EYE ON THE GULF

TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical rains head for Texas, Florence threatens East Coast

A tropical wave headed toward the Gulf has a 70 percent chance of developing into a named storm.

We're keeping a close eye on the Gulf today and on Florence as the major hurricane heads for the Carolina coastline.

The National Hurricane Center now says there is a 60 percent chance that "a tropical depression could form on Thursday or Friday while the disturbance moves across the western Gulf of Mexico." That's down from a 70 percent chance earlier. Because it remains disorganized, the Hurricane Hunters will likely cancel their flight over the Gulf.



Regardless of development, Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the steering flow over the tropics will push this disturbance and all its moisture straight toward Texas. If a low level circulation forms that we can track, then we'll have a better idea on specific impacts to Houston and the rest of Texas. For now, the forecast remains uncertain, but Travis says the timing of impacts here will be in the Thursday to Saturday window, with the majority of the rain falling on Friday. We're currently expecting 3-6" additional inches of rain south of I-10 and 1-3" north of I-10, but those totals will go up or down depending on the exact track of the tropical disturbance.

Major Hurricane Florence is expected to bring catastrophic impacts to the Carolinas Friday, possibly with category 4 winds. After that, it could stall and bring tremendous rains and flooding to the Carolinas and the Virginias. Travis says if the hurricane does stall, it could produce rainfall accumulations that rival what Hurricane Harvey brought us last year.


Tropical Storm Isaac is moving due west towards the Windward Islands. It is expected to weaken even more once in the Caribbean, but it's fate after that is still highly uncertain. Travis says if it ever reaches the Gulf, it's still over a week away from that occurring.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Olivia in the central Pacific is taking direct aim at the Hawaiian Islands. It is expected to continue weakening as it passes through the Islands and bring torrential rains and flash-flooding to areas hard hit by Hurricane Lane last month.

We are in peak hurricane season, so please continue to stay informed and aware of what is happening in the tropics.
