WEATHER

Hurricane Florence claims lives of 5, including a mother and baby

EMBED </>More Videos

The official death toll remains at 3 from Hurricane Florence.

Five deaths have been confirmed as a result of Hurricane Florence, which is now a tropical storm.

Earlier Saturday, Director of Emergency Services in Carteret County, Stephen Rea, told ABC11 two people died in Harkers Island on Friday morning. The county later clarified that the two deaths were not related to the storm.

In Wilmington, a mother and infant were killed after a tree fell on their home after Hurricane Florence made landfall in the Carolinas.

The father was transported to a hospital for treatment, the Associated Press reported.

A fifth death happened in Kinston, Lenoir County officials said, when a 78-year-old man was electrocuted at a home Friday morning when he attempted to connect two extension cords outside in the rain.

His body was discovered by family members.
Also in Kinston, a 77-year-old man was found dead Friday morning at his home on Middle Street.

It is believed his death was caused when he was blown down by the wind when he went out to check on his hunting dogs.

According to Pender County Emergency Management Director Tom Collins, a woman in Hampstead died.

Collins told WWAY the woman had a heart attack Friday morning.

Emergency crews were unable to get to her because of a downed tree in the road
"Our hearts go out to the families of those who died in this storm," Cooper said. "Hurricane Florence is going to continue its violent grind across our state for days. Be extremely careful and stay alert."
Significant flooding was being reported Friday along the Neuse, Pamlico and Pungo rivers in coastal North Carolina because of storm surge.

Those conditions were expected to worsen significantly.

"We are expecting several more days of rain," Cooper said. "Our focus now is getting people away from immediate danger. And then it will shift to putting our communities back together."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanehurricane florencechild deathstorm damagewoman killedNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Heat and humidity return with a partly sunny sky
Constant rainfall flooding streets again in Galveston
Ted Oberg reports in the center of Hurricane Florence
Hurricane Florence: 70 evacuated from NC hotel
More Weather
Top Stories
Robber killed after opening fire on customers at Whataburger
Multiple family members stabbed in NW Harris County attack
Fiestas Patrias parade celebrates 50th anniversary in Houston
Ariana Grande laments late ex Mac Miller as 'sweetest soul'
These precious animals need forever homes, Houston!
Looking Back: Deadly bomb attack at Poe Elementary
Philippines typhoon leaves 12 dead and 2 missing
Firefighters pray after mom and child found dead during Florence
Show More
Less rain and more sunshine expected on Saturday
Constant rainfall flooding streets again in Galveston
Alvin ISD male cosmetology student suspended for wearing makeup
Boling FFA teacher's legacy of winning inspires students
East Bernard runner won't let impairment slow her down
More News