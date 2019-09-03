Weather

Days of record 100-degree heat coming to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Newly formed Tropical Storm Fernand will move into Mexico Wednesday, leaving us hot and dry in Houston. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says instead we'll get a record-smashing triple-digit heat wave for the rest of the week.

A weak front blowing in Wednesday will dry the air out, allowing temps to rocket past 100. On Friday, we should witness the fall of a 110-year-old record high of 99. We are currently forecasting a high of 103.

There's a glimmer of hope that this September heat wave will end after the weekend.Gulf moisture returns Monday with a chance for cooling afternoon downpours.

