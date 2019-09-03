Days of record 100-degree heat coming to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Newly formed Tropical Storm Fernand will move into Mexico Wednesday, leaving us hot and dry in Houston. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says instead we'll get a record-smashing triple-digit heat wave for the rest of the week.A weak front blowing in Wednesday will dry the air out, allowing temps to rocket past 100. On Friday, we should witness the fall of a 110-year-old record high of 99. We are currently forecasting a high of 103.There's a glimmer of hope that this September heat wave will end after the weekend.Gulf moisture returns Monday with a chance for cooling afternoon downpours.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.