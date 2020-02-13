Winter storm paralyzing Texas is far from over, with another round coming tonight

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10347086" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Freezing rain could lead to one-tenth of an inch of ice over houston and more than a quarter-inch of ice north of the city.

With the different possible types of winter precipitation, a slight change in temperature can make a big difference.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A devastating ice storm moving through Texas Wednesday morning could bring icy roads and more power woes to the Lone Star State.Another winter storm will bring freezing rain that could leave a thick glaze of ice across a large part of Texas, including areas just north and west of Houston. This storm is already bringing freezing rain to our more western communities early this morning and will continue trekking east through SE Texas. Houston should be on alert for slick roads, especially bridges and overpasses.Many communities north and west of Houston will stay below freezing most of the day, and they are at risk of higher accumulations of ice on powerlines and trees. Most of the precip will come to an end by noon, but the impacts will linger much longer, especially in the more northern communities.The Winter Storm Warning runs through 6 a.m. Thursday. There could be another round of light wintry precip after 6 a.m. Thursday, but accumulations are expected to be insignificant at this time. Another hard freeze is likely to follow Thursday night and Friday morning with lows back down in the teens.Even though temperatures will climb above freezing for many Wednesday, temperatures will drop back below freezing Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Freezing temperatures are also expected Friday and Saturday mornings. Temperatures will stay well above freezing starting Saturday night.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.