Dangerous heat and triple digit temperatures this weekend

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready for a southeast sizzler with feels like temperatures between 106 to 115.

Heat ridge will anchor itself over the state of Texas. This will keep the extreme heat and extreme steam in place through early next week. High temperatures will range form the mid- to upper-90s, with 100 or higher possible.

Nighttime temperatures will rarely drop below the upper-70s or low-80s. Humidity and heat index values may drop off just a bit this weekend as drier air tries to mix its way down to the surface. Regardless, an uncomfortable weekend of heat is on tap.

