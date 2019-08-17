Dangerous heat and a few downpours this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready for a southeast sizzler with feels like temperatures between 106 to 110.
Steamy sunshine and limited moisture will keep dangerous heat in the forecast through early next week. High temperatures will range form the mid- to upper-90s.
Nighttime temperatures will rarely drop below the upper-70s or low-80s.
