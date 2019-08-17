weekend weather

Dangerous heat and a few downpours this weekend

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready for a southeast sizzler with feels like temperatures between 106 to 110.

Steamy sunshine and limited moisture will keep dangerous heat in the forecast through early next week. High temperatures will range form the mid- to upper-90s.

Nighttime temperatures will rarely drop below the upper-70s or low-80s.

To keep track of the weather changes, download the free ABC13 smartphone app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweekend weatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEEKEND WEATHER
WEEKEND WEATHER: Wet start but sunshine returns by Sunday
Damage reported as strong gusty winds enter Houston area
Everybody likes free: What to do in Houston that won't cost you
Casey Curry's forecast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7 people shot at Snapchat house party in east Houston: Police
Journalist killed on the job in New Orleans plane crash
Dad of 12-year-old driver who mowed down man charged
Woman learns her fate for faking pregnancy in adoption scam
Optometrist business hit for third time by trio of thieves
Fists fly in traffic between tow truck driver and passenger
Racially-charged flyers posted on Rice University campus
Show More
Child found dead inside hot car parked at train station
Man with gun scares off would-be kidnapper: Witness
$400 bill for half a month: Customers upset with energy company
TSA agent fired after passing note to traveler that said 'You ugly!!!'
Peter Fonda dies at 79 of lung cancer, family confirms
More TOP STORIES News