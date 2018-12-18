Normally at this time of year #Galveston is dealing with thick sea fog while we're fog-free in #Houston. This time, the roles are reversed. https://t.co/kYz1z4P7gd pic.twitter.com/VDF0sy2bbK — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) December 18, 2018

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says dense fog dropped the visibility to near zero across Houston during morning rush hour.Once the fog burns off, the sky will be mostly cloudy with mild temperatures in the upper 60s.Clouds will thicken and produce rain late Tuesday into Wednesday. Travis says most neighborhoods will get about an inch of rain before the rain moves out Tuesday evening. Outside of a few wet streets, this rain won't be much of a problem.Get ready for more gusty, cold, northwest winds on Thursday. Winds will be blowing 20-30 mph with gusts above 40 mph, pushing high temperatures down into the 50s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.