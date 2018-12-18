WEATHER

Houston Weather: Dangerous and foggy road conditions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Meteorologist Travis Herzog says dense fog dropped the visibility to near zero across Houston during morning rush hour.



Once the fog burns off, the sky will be mostly cloudy with mild temperatures in the upper 60s.


Clouds will thicken and produce rain late Tuesday into Wednesday. Travis says most neighborhoods will get about an inch of rain before the rain moves out Tuesday evening. Outside of a few wet streets, this rain won't be much of a problem.

Get ready for more gusty, cold, northwest winds on Thursday. Winds will be blowing 20-30 mph with gusts above 40 mph, pushing high temperatures down into the 50s.

Travis says expect wind, rain and cold before the sun returns.

