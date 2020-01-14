Weather

Damp roads and dense fog for the morning drive

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A warm front moving inland will bring widespread fog and rain showers along with a few thunderstorms. A dense fog advisory is in effect for all of southeast Texas until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
While most of us will just get the fog and showers, a few thunderstorms could produce some small hail. There is just a 5% chance the hail could grow to quarter-size, which would prompt a severe thunderstorm warning.

Rain chances will decrease for the evening commute as the warm front lifts into north Texas. Temperatures will jump into the 70s, and it will remain unusually mild until Thursdsay at the earliest. That's when a weak cold front will try to sneak in from the north. Right now it looks to stall somewhere in southeast Texas, and it will separate those that experience highs in the 70s from those that experience highs in the 50s.

Sea fog will remain an issue near the coast night and day until a stronger cold front arrives Saturday morning. Behind the front, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing back sunshine, even if only for a few hours Saturday and Sunday. This front will also make for cool Chevron Houston Marathon weather with start time temps in the 40s.

Next week the weather pattern returns to gloomy, starting on MLK Day, but this time the highs will be in the 50s instead of the 70s.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fog may have caused woman to crash car into lake in Fort Bend Co.
8th grader's quick thinking helped save classmate's life
Astros GM, manager fired after 2017 sign-stealing investigation
Timeline of Houston Astros cheating scandal
Iran announces arrests over downing of Ukrainian plane
Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps
Opossum viciously beaten at South Carolina golf course
Show More
Utah man gets locked inside 24-Hour Fitness
Teacher accused of mistreating child with special needs
Project to move I-45 being called 1 of nation's most wasteful
Teen brutally beaten in robbery over cell phone: Family
Sex assault victim found naked and beaten: Neighbors
More TOP STORIES News