Damp and foggy until Saturday's cold front passes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sea fog and rain showers will remain an issue until a stronger cold front arrives Saturday afternoon. Behind the front, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing back sunshine. This front will also make for breezy, cold conditions for Chevron Houston Marathon weather with start time temps in the 40s. Wind chill will start in the 30s so dress warmly if you're spectating.Next week the weather pattern returns to gloomy, after a sunny, cold MLK Day, but this time the highs will be in the 50s instead of the 70s. As moisture continues to overlap the cold air, it's possible some days won't warm out of the 50s.