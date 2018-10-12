EYE ON THE GULF

DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropics expected to turn quiet next week

We're continuing to keep an eye on the Caribbean

Now that Michael has moved into the Atlantic and a strong cold front is pushing toward the Gulf, the tropics should turn quiet for several days.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there is a small chance an area of low pressure may spin up in the western Caribbean next week, but with a strong cold front blowing through Texas, we should stay protected from any tropical influences.

While hurricane season runs until the end of November, Travis says the Texas hurricane season normally ends by mid-October as the strong cold fronts cool off the Gulf waters and push storms away from us.

