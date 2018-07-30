WEATHER

DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical moisture coming to Houston this weekend

Meteorologist Travis Herzog is keeping an eye on the tropics.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there are no tropical threats to the Gulf over the next five days as more dust from Africa blows across the Atlantic basin.

A pocket of moisture over the northwest Caribbean Sea will blows into the Gulf and right into Texas this weekend, bringing a chance for scattered downpours.

July will end on a quiet note in the Atlantic, but Travis says historically over 90% of all hurricane activity occurs after August 10th.

Hurricane season ends the last day of November, but it typically winds down for Texas by mid-October as fall fronts cool off the Gulf and steer storms toward Florida and the Atlantic Ocean.

