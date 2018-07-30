DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical moisture coming to Houston this weekend

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there are no tropical threats to the Gulf over the next five days as more dust from Africa blows across the Atlantic basin.A pocket of moisture over the northwest Caribbean Sea will blows into the Gulf and right into Texas this weekend, bringing a chance for scattered downpours.July will end on a quiet note in the Atlantic, but Travis says historically over 90% of all hurricane activity occurs after August 10th.Hurricane season ends the last day of November, but it typically winds down for Texas by mid-October as fall fronts cool off the Gulf and steer storms toward Florida and the Atlantic Ocean.Please follow the weather on our ABC13 News App and ABC13.com for more updates.