DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: The Gulf of Mexico is warm, but no development expected

Meteorologist Travis Herzog has a tropical weather update.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there are no tropical threats to the Gulf over the next five days as more dust from Africa blows across the Atlantic basin.

Water temps in the main development region remain well below normal, and more heavy dust is coming out of Africa. Travis says that when these two conditions are prevalent in the Atlantic, tropical development is normally suppressed. Meanwhile, temps in the Gulf are warmer than normal because of the intense heat wave over Texas.

Next week Travis says a front coming into the northern Gulf will need to be monitored. Low pressure can spin up on these fronts and develop under certain conditions.

