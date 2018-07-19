DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: More African dust prevents storms from developing

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there are no tropical threats to the Gulf over the next five days as more dust from Africa blows across the Atlantic basin.Water temps in the main development region remain well below normal, and more heavy dust is coming out of Africa. Travis says that when these two conditions are prevalent in the Atlantic, tropical development is normally suppressed.Slower wind speeds along our coastline will lower the threat for dangerous rip currents today.Please follow the weather on our ABC13 News App and ABC13.com for more updates.