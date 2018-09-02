DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: Eye on the Gulf; "Gordon" possible next week

As of this morning, the National Hurricane Center, Atlantic Operations branch has indicated that the disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico now has an 80% chance of formation within the next 5 days. This storm could head into the Gulf, but it remains uncertain what will happen after that.Our latest models show a possible depression or storm approaching New Orleans about the middle of next week. After that, several possibilities are fair game.One model takes it north toward Memphis while another one brings it west towards us. No way to know which one or if either one is right. We should know more in a couple of days after it actually starts developing, if it ever does.Of course if it did head this way, a significant flooding event could occur in the Thursday thru Sunday time frame. We will of course keep you up to date as we get new information.