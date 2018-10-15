DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: Disturbance spinning up in the Caribbean

A tropical disturbance over the Caribbean has a 40% chance of spinning up into a tropical depression before reaching Central America Tuesday.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says with a strong cold front blowing through Texas today, we should stay protected from any tropical influences the next few days.A surge of tropical moisture will collide with the front stalled offshore later this week, increasing rain chances for southeast Texas, especially near the coast.While hurricane season runs until the end of November, Travis says the Texas hurricane season normally ends by mid-October as the strong cold fronts cool off the Gulf waters and push storms away from us.