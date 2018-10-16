EYE ON THE GULF

DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: Deep moisture heading for the western Gulf

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says with a strong cold front stalled offshore from Texas, we should stay protected from any tropical influences the next few days.

A tropical disturbance over the Caribbean has a 40% chance of spinning up into a tropical depression before reaching Central America today.

A surge of tropical moisture will collide with the stalled front later this week, increasing rain chances for southeast Texas, especially near the coast.

While hurricane season runs until the end of November, Travis says the Texas hurricane season normally ends by mid-October as the strong cold fronts cool off the Gulf waters and push storms away from us.
