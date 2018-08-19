DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: all quiet in the Atlantic

No significant tropical development is expected over the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic through next week.So far this season four named storms have formed in the Atlantic. Collin says historically over 90% of all hurricane activity occurs after August 10th.Hurricane season ends the last day of November, but it typically winds down for Texas by mid-October as fall fronts cool off the Gulf and steer storms toward Florida and the Atlantic Ocean.Please follow the weather on our ABC13 News App and ABC13.com for more updates.