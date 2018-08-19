WEATHER

DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: all quiet in the Atlantic

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Collin Myers is keeping an eye on the tropics.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
No significant tropical development is expected over the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic through next week.
So far this season four named storms have formed in the Atlantic. Collin says historically over 90% of all hurricane activity occurs after August 10th.

Hurricane season ends the last day of November, but it typically winds down for Texas by mid-October as fall fronts cool off the Gulf and steer storms toward Florida and the Atlantic Ocean.
Please follow the weather on our ABC13 News App and ABC13.com for more updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathereye on the gulfhurricanestormu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
One Minute Weather: Hot and humid weekend in Houston
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 35 years ago today
ABC13 anchor Tom Koch reflects on his first hurricane - Alicia
Puerto Rico officials say all of island now has power again
More Weather
Top Stories
Second suspect identified in robbery at Harris Co. business
Police looking for alleged thieves involved in back-to-back crimes
New video shows moments before gunman attacks homeowner
Mom stabbed to death inside apartment in SW Houston
Senate Campaign heating up with less than 90 days to go
Authorities recover stolen car found in Lake Conroe
1 shot after drive-by shooting at SE Houston gas station
Travis Scott celebrates and signs autographs during JH-Town weekend
Show More
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Back to school events happening around Houston today
Mom gives teen marijuana to use and sell from her bedroom
Puppy finds new home after being dumped twice
WATCH: Seemingly brazen drug deal on back of patrol car
More News