TROPICAL UPDATE: Cristobal regains tropical storm force on track to US coast

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Cristobal had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was moving north at 13 mph. It is now centered just north of the Yucatan Peninsula over the warm waters of the southern Gulf of Mexico or about 595 miles south of the mouth of the MIssissippi River.
A tropical storm warning was issued for the northern Gulf of Mexico coast from east of Morgan City, Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County
Florida line.
Storm surge warnings cover parts of the Louisiana coastline as well.
Cristobal made landfall in Mexico as a tropical storm Wednesday before weakening. It had formed this week in the Bay of Campeche from the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda, which had formed last weekend in the eastern Pacific and hit Central America.
The two storms have combined to soak the region with as much as 35 inches (89 centimeters) of rain in some areas over the past week. At least 30 deaths have been attributed to the two storms and the flooding and landslides they unleashed.
The Hurricane Center's projected track shows the storm reaching the U.S. Gulf Coast by early Monday, and it said Cristobal could bring heavy rains from East Texas to Florida this weekend and into early next week.
The forecast cone is shrinking as confidence is growing in a Central Louisiana landfall, all of coastal Texas is now out of the cone. The forecast is for the storm to be a 60 mph tropical storm as it nears the Gulf coast late Sunday or early Monday. If the forecast timing of the storm is right, it'll make landfall along the south central Louisiana coast late Sunday to early Monday morning.
That track would keep most of its rain and wind to our east. If the storm tracked along the left side of the cone and made landfall near the Sabine River, then breezy and rainy weather could be experienced here in southeast Texas. It's still too early to know for sure so please keep up with the latest forecast information right here.
Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
