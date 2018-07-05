HOUSTON FLOOD

Cracked wall sending gushing water onto Highway 59

EMBED </>More Videos

High water causing traffic problems on 59

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A retaining wall along the southbound lanes of Highway 59 at the Kirby Drive exit appears to have cracked, sending water gushing onto the freeway and blocking the road.

Drivers are also stranded by high water on the northbound lanes. You can see some drivers turned in the wrong direction.

Traffic is also at a standstill on the Montrose bridge over Highway 59.

Tropical rains across the area caused roads to flood quickly all over town. Houston is under a flash flood watch until 4 p.m.

SEE ALSO: High water spots reported as storms move across Houston area
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherfreewayhouston floodrainfloodingflash floodingtropical weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON FLOOD
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Harvey tested co-sheltering pets with their families
More houston flood
WEATHER
Feels like temps will be 103-107° all week
Cat 4 Hurricane Lane threatens Hawaii, Atlantic quiet for now
BRIGHT SPOT: 85-year-old Harvey survivor makes us smile
Harris Co. real-time maps help you decide flood evacuation
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 35 years ago today
More Weather
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News