WEATHER

Couple says oak tree 'exploded' in their yard

EMBED </>More Videos

A Stockton couple says they were startled to hear a big explosion from their front yard this week that turned out to be their old oak tree blowing up, scattering pieces up and down the street. (KGO-TV)

STOCKTON, California --
A Stockton couple says they were startled to hear a big explosion from their front yard this week that turned out to be their old oak tree blowing up, scattering pieces up and down the street.

"I didn't know if it was an earthquake or a train running through the backyard," said Earl Summers.

Summers' home was damaged by the exploding tree.

Branches fell off. Pieces of the oak flew all over the place.

Arborists believe the hot central California weather is to blame.

"On hot, calm days when there is not a lot of wind, that transpiration, or sweat decreases. The water still being (taken up) but it's not released, so something has to give," Justin Widgren with NorCal Arborists said.

The arborist recommends frequent inspections by professionals, not just a tree company, but someone who is qualified to look at the health of trees.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertree fallexplosionheat waveu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Feels like temps will be 103-107° all week
Cat 4 Hurricane Lane threatens Hawaii, Atlantic quiet for now
BRIGHT SPOT: 85-year-old Harvey survivor makes us smile
Harris Co. real-time maps help you decide flood evacuation
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 35 years ago today
More Weather
Top Stories
La Porte High School student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to school
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Show More
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More News