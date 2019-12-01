Weather

Pleasant weather follows behind tonight's cold front

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold front moved through Southeast Texas this evening bringing in a few showers and storms. Overnight, cooler and drier air will filter in.

Sunday will be very pleasant with highs in the mid 60s and lots of sunshine. Pleasant weather will continue into the first half of this next work week. Our next front is forecasted to move through late Thursday into Friday and could bring us our next chance of rain.

