Weather

Cooler temperatures across Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The much anticipated cool front has moved through the area and cooler air is beginning to filter in.

Sunday morning may be mild, but we'll warm up by midday into the 70s. Moisture will also return today, bringing another slight chance of showers.


By Sunday night, a warm front lifts in from the Gulf. You can expect scattered showers Monday ahead of another cold front arriving before sunrise Tuesday. You can expect a breezy and sunny Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures throughout next week show cooler and nicer weather with highs mostly in the 70s.
