Grab a jacket and umbrella: Cooler air and rain chances for Monday afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cool front has cleared through Southeast Texas bringing in cooler temperatures and some rain. Temperatures today are expected to stay cool in the 50s and 60s. Scattered rain showers and an isolated storm or two will be possible through the day today and into early Tuesday.Most of the rain today will be light in nature, but a couple of heavier showers will be possible in the afternoon. A couple of isolated storms cannot be ruled out but overall storm chances are low.Most areas will see less than an inch of rain, but there could be higher isolated amounts up to two inches in our far northern counties.Monday will be cooler with temperatures lingering in the 50s and 60s across SE TX. A stronger push of cold air will blow in Tuesday, dropping lows back into the low 40s Wednesday. There are currently no freezes in our forecast over the next 10 days.We should start to see skies clear by the late afternoon hours on Tuesday. Abundant sunshine is expected Wednesday.