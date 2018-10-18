ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Cool, wet drive in Houston this morning

We'll see cooler temperatures again today, Meteorologist Travis Herzog says.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Prepare for another cool, wet drive into work and school today. A slow-moving band of rain showers is moving north and out of Houston, leaving behind wet streets and chilly temps. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says 1-2" has fallen in northern Harris County between Spring and Lake Houston.

Deep tropical moisture trying to push the cold air away will bring a little sunshine to some neighborhoods and allow temps to make it back to 70. Travis says the peeks of sun are most likely to occur east of I-45, while west of I-45 widespread cloudiness could again keep highs only in the 60s.

It'll be even warmer on Friday as the tropical moisture pushes further inland, increasing rain chances through Saturday. Once the rain stops Saturday, a cool front will move through and finally give us a beautiful day on Sunday with partial clearing to the cloudy sky.

Travis says high temperatures will remain below normal over the next 10 days with another stormy weather system on the way centered around Wednesday of next week. This one will include moisture from a developing tropical weather system in the Pacific, increasing the threat for severe weather and flooding rains across Texas.

